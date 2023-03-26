Robert Kelly Sells 350,000 Shares of Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) insider Robert Kelly sold 350,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.65 ($3.79), for a total transaction of A$1,977,500.00 ($1,327,181.21).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.17.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 26th. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

