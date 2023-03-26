Robert W. Baird Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $152.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 13,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.