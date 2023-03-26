Robert W. Baird Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $800.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $756.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $820.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $824.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $753.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $736.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

