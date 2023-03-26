Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $277.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.94. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

