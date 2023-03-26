Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 499 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $200.03 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average is $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.22.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

