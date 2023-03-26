Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,622 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $98,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,649,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,953. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.14.

Shares of CHRD opened at $124.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

