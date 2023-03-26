Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

