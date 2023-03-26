Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after buying an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DVN opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.