Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 11.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Trading Up 4.3 %

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

