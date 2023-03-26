Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,869 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,173.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.