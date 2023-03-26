Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 74.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FN opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.