Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

RF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

