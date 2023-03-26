Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $226,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.