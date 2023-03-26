Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $226,000 Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE BKI opened at $54.58 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

