Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

