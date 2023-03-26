Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 234,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

DRI stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

