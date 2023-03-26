Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA stock opened at $245.98 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

