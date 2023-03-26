Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,945 shares of company stock worth $14,731,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

