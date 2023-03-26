Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,229 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW opened at $118.05 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

