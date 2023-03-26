Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 2,652 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

