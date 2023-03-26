Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 2,910 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,859,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.03) to £119 ($146.14) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

