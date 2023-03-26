Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,934 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.68 and a beta of 1.21. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MakeMyTrip Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

