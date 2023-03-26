Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 860 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

