Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

