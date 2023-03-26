Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CBT opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.