Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $51.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

