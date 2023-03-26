Salesforce’s (CRM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

