Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires Shares of 2,470 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $7,887,000. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 30,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.40. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

