Scotiabank Increases BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$149.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

BRP Price Performance

DOOO opened at $75.56 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

BRP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRP by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

