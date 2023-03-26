Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $92.64 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Articles

