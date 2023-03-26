Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $41,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Down 2.5 %

Shell Increases Dividend

NYSE SHEL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

