Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $169.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68.

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

