SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 519,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $45,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.