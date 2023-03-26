SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 590,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SouthState were worth $46,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insider Activity at SouthState

SouthState Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

