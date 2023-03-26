Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 4.2%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 11,380,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 26,561,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 359,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,074 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 998,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,964,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

