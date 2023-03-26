SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,553 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsimple Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.