Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Spire Global were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Spire Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPIR opened at $0.69 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $99.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,530.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,227 shares of company stock valued at $281,752 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Spire Global

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

