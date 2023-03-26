State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 148 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 819,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity

Meritage Homes Price Performance

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $114.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.04%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

See Also

