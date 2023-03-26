State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 480 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

