State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 989 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 1.6 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SKT opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More

