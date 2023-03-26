State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

