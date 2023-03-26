State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,995 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after buying an additional 715,946 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293,111 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.