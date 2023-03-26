State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 10,522 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 2,087.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

