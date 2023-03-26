State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 165 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 53.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average is $132.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.