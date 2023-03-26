State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 166 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Insider Activity

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $123.33 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.