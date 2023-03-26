State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 175 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Leidos by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth $35,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $36,118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 67.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after buying an additional 242,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average is $99.02. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

