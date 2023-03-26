State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 262 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $7,257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Capital Growth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.