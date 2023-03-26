State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,110 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Shares of IRT opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

