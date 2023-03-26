State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 515 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after acquiring an additional 383,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after acquiring an additional 259,338 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.