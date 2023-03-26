State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 366,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after purchasing an additional 332,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 5.0 %

SMPL stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.